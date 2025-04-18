Bundle ready to Award Size and Purton another win

Bundle Award was last seen finishing seventh in the Hong Kong Derby

HONG Kong racegoers can look forward to a mixed bag of racing at Sha Tin on Sunday, where action will be divided between five races on the all-weather surface and five on the turf track.

Although the title charge by the John Size stable has slowed down in recent weeks – he sent out 13 winners in March – the 12-time championship winning trainer still continues to visit the winners’ circle on a regular basis.

The ‘Master Trainer’ has put daylight between himself and his rivals in the title race – he leads nearest pursuer David Hayes by seven wins – and sends a strong team of nine gallopers to Sha Tin with the likelihood he will have extended that advantage by the end of racing.

Spearheading the stable’s challenge is BUNDLE AWARD, who seeks to get his career back on track after a slightly disappointing performance in the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 10 furlongs late last month.

The son of Shamus Award was a live outsider for that event, but ran out of steam in the closing stages, and consequently is now dropped down in distance in the Hong Kong Lions Cup (8.40am), a handicap over nine furlongs.

Previously having won over the course and distance in impressive style, and importantly, now in the hands of champion jockey Zac Purton, the omens are looking good.

It is worth pointing out the Zac-Man will be having his first rides for the Size stable since February, after returning from his seven-week break through injury last month.

This will be music to the ears of the majority of racing enthusiasts in the territory, with the Size and Purton partnership often thought to offer the same result as drawing money from a cash machine.

Opposition includes popular galloper Voyage Samurai, a winner of five of his 13 starts, but trying nine furlongs for the first time, and useful handicappers Helene Feeling and Winning Dragon.

Steps Ahead from the Francis Lui yard is another who has serious credentials, having won over the course and distance back in February, and subsequently finishing just behind Bundle Award in the Hong Kong Derby. He makes plenty of each-way appeal.

POINTERS

Bundle Award 8.40am Sha Tin