Bulb has made the latest in a string of senior appointments as the challenger energy company ramps up its bid to expand to 100m customers worldwide over the next decade.

The company, which has been the fastest growing firm in Britain for the last two years, has brought in Easyjet chief marketing officer Lis Blair to fill a similar role at the company, City AM has learnt.

Read more: Octopus becomes ‘unicorn’ after £300m deal with Australian firm Origin

Blair, who will take up the role in October, follows a number of significant hires in recent months as the firm seeks to bolster its executive team ahead of its expansion plans.

In January Lionel Guicherd-Callin joined from Google Nest as chief product officer, while last month Angie Bell left Twilio to become the challenger brand’s chief international officer.

A new chief people officer in Tom Fraine and global communications vice president in Emma Young round out the hiring spree.

Having launched five years ago, Bulb now has 1.7m customers, commanding about six per cent of the UK domestic market.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Along with fellow challenger brands such as Octopus and Ovo, it has broken the market monopoly that used to be held by the so-called “big six”.

In the last year, expansion has accelerated, with the firm doubling its number of customers between 2019 and 2020.

In January Bulb’s co-founder and chief executive Hayden Wood laid out plans to reach 100m international customers by 2030, having expanded into France, Spain and Texas with an invitation-only service last year.

However, despite the huge surge in revenue through the growth in customers, Bulb made a £129m loss last year, 350 per cent higher than in the previous financial year.

Read more: Ovo Energy to cut 2,600 jobs following SSE deal

Commenting on Blair’s appointment, Wood said: “I’m delighted Lis is joining Bulb’s mission to bring simpler, cheaper, greener energy to homes around the world.

“Lis has a fantastic track record leading global brand, customer and marketing strategy and shares our passion for solving problems with new technology”.