Building bridges: the UK’s global tech opportunity

The UK is not waiting for opportunities to come, it’s meeting global partners where they are forging the future together, writes Russ Shaw.

Britain has the chance to become the world’s most globally connected tech ecosystem, says Russ Shaw

As global economic turbulence intensifies – marked by escalating tariff wars, supply chain disruptions, and uncertain investment climates – the UK stands at a pivotal moment.

The US – long the dominant force in international innovation – is becoming an increasingly unpredictable partner. Recent freezes in federal R&D funding, tightening immigration policies and aggressive trade protectionism have sent shockwaves through global tech ecosystems, prompting companies and investors to seek more stable alternatives.

In an increasingly fragmented world, Britain’s instinct to look outward and collaborate remains one of its most valuable assets. If that mindset is embraced, the UK can lead by doing what it does best – building bridges, not barriers, and positioning itself as the world’s most globally connected tech ecosystem.

A global tech haven in the making

Without the luxury of a large domestic market, UK tech has always been outward-facing, a necessity now becoming a strategic advantage. While the US closes its doors, Britain can open them.

The UK’s strong intellectual property protections, world-leading talent, stable regulatory environment, and success in sectors like fintech, AI and clean tech make it an attractive destination for global capital. Moreover, reforms such as faster visa processing and improved pathways for international founders will only enhance the UK’s appeal as a talent hub.

The UK is not waiting for opportunities to come, it’s meeting global partners where they are forging the future together. I was in Riyadh last week to launch Tech Saudi Advocates, and had great meetings with the British ambassador and the director of trade and investment, eager to build stronger UK-Saudi collaboration in tech and innovation.

International network thinking

The UK’s tech sector has always thrived by building international relationships that enable growth. This focus on collaboration, not competition, must be central to the nation’s future science, innovation and technology strategy.

Today at Copenhagen City Hall, I’m joining tech leaders from the Nordics and around the world to mark 10 years since founding Global Tech Advocates (GTA), a UK-born network now spanning 43 international hubs and over 30,000 members across six continents. This milestone demonstrates how UK-led networks can punch well beyond their weight, linking connections that drive growth across global tech ecosystems.

Since its founding in 2015, GTA has quietly demonstrated the power of international collaboration. Events like today’s, with the official launch of GTA Launch Pad – a new global platform to help tech startups and scaleups with international market access – showcase how the UK is actively fostering cross-border relationships that benefit the entire tech ecosystem.

Beyond networking, concrete policy frameworks have proven their value in enabling international expansion. The UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge stands as a prime example of how reducing regulatory barriers can accelerate British companies’ entry into Asian markets. In a similar vein, the UK-Australia Clean Energy Partnership is driving innovation through joint research and policy development aimed at accelerating the transition to sustainable energy.

These collaborations highlight Britain’s approach to connect with global innovation hubs. To build on this momentum, the UK must embed itself further within emerging technologies, particularly in sectors like AI, semiconductors and quantum computing. By structuring partnerships and promoting collaboration rather than isolated agreements, the UK can lead the way in creating long-term, sustainable global connections.

What’s more, policymakers should expand global partnership frameworks – leveraging the Government’s existing Science and Technology Network – and encourage initiatives like digital sandboxes and exchange programmes. This approach will help support UK tech companies in scaling globally, promoting talent mobility and cross-border collaboration. Organisations in the public sector such as the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and London & Partners do great work in the field and can further benefit from private sector led groups like GTA.

An open door in a closed world

As geopolitical tensions push others inward, the UK has both the opportunity and necessity to look outward. The tenth anniversary of a UK-founded global network reminds us that Britain’s collaborative instinct is its greatest strength.

By cultivating international partnerships while welcoming global talent and investment, the UK can evolve from an important tech hub to the true heart of global innovation.

Britain is open for business, ready to help homegrown companies scale internationally, and committed to building the bridges that will define its economic future.

The world needs collaboration, not isolation – and the UK can truly be the world leader on this front.

Russ Shaw CBE is founder of Global Tech Advocates & Tech London Advocates