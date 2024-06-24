Build, Baby, Build: Property giants back call to get UK building

Developers are heaping pressure on both major parties ahead of the election to drive forward reforms to get Britain building

A raft of developers and property firms – from some of Britain’s largest FTSE-listed operators to specialist builders – have backed City A.M.’s campaign to get Britain building once again.

Housing shortages and over-expensive, oft-delayed infrastructure were last week described by campaigners as the ‘number one’ issue holding back Britain’s economy.

Over the weekend a host of developers heaped pressure on both major parties ahead of the election to drive forward reforms to the planning system that would allow for greater certainty and a faster progression from plans to spades in the ground.

British Land CEO Simon Carter and Melanie Leach, the chief executive of the British Property Federation, both backed City A.M.’s call to “make the planning regime fit for a growing economy.”

They were joined by a host of others including Rick de Blaby, chief executive of Get Living, and Dolphin Living chief executive Olivia Harris.

“Britain needs to build to grow,” City A.M.’s mini-manifesto reads. “Whoever forms the nest government must prioritise reforms to the planning regime that allow the UK to build the infrastructure and homes it needs.

“Too often, projects are left on hold for years, or not bought forward in the first place, thanks to restrictive policies which whilst well-intentioned often go far beyond that required elsewhere in the world.

“Making the planning regime fit for a growing economy will not be good for Britain but for the public finances and investment too.”

Other signees include Paul Rickard, managing director of Pocket Living, William Beardmore-Gray, senior partner and group chair at Knight Frank. The full list of those backing the call can be found below.

A lack of housebuilding in particular has been blamed for high property prices, worsening economic pressures.

New data released earlier this month suggested that new home starts were down 13 per cent on the year before in the first quarter of 2024 despite commitments from both local and central government to increase supply.

The Labour Party has committed to building 1.5m homes over the next five years as well as changes to the planning framework should it win, as expected, the election on July 4. The Tories have pledged 1.6m homes.

Property and building giants backing Build, Baby, Build

Matt Brooks, managing director, Arcelor Mittal Kent Wire

Melanie Leech, chief executive, British Property Federation

Simon Carter, chief executive, British Land

Adam Goldin, head of UK, CC Land

Olivia Harris, chief executive, Dolphin Living

Rick de Blaby, chief executive, Get Living

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive, Harworth Group

Ian Rickwood, chief executive, Henley Investment Management

Ross Blair, Senior Managing Director and Head of Hines UK

Daniel Hajjar, managing principal, London, HOK

William Beardmore-Gray, senior partner and group chair, Knight Frank

William Astor, chief executive, Long Harbour

Josie Parsons, chief executive, Local Space

Charles Begley, chief executive, London Property Alliance

Allan Lockhart, chief executive, NewRiver REIT

Paul Rickard, managing director, Pocket Living

Richard Williams, chief executive, Ringley Group

Michael D. Bickford, Chairman and CEO, Round Hill Capital Group

James Sellar, chief executive, Sellar

Cath Webster, chief executive, Thriving Investments

Zac Goodman, chief executive, TSP