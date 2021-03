The five per cent reduced rate of VAT for the hospitality sector will continue for another six months, the Chancellor has announced.

As part of a new raft of measures to help the hospitality sector recover from the pandemic Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons the reduced rate would be extended until 30 September.

He also announced there will be an interim rate of 12.5 per cent for another six months until April 2022.

More to follow