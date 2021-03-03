Budget 2021: Self-employed grants extended to 600,000 individuals left behind

Some 600,000 self-employed people who were unable to claim government grants will be now be able to do so.

Speaking in Westminster this afternoon Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the self-employed income support scheme would be extended to support around 600,000 more people.

The new policy will help thousands of newly self-employed who have not been eligible for the income support scheme.

Grants worth 80 per cent of three months’ average trading profits, up to £7,500, will made available.

The self-employed will be able to claim the grants on the basis of their 2019-2020 tax returns.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) national chairman Mike Cherry said: “We’ve worked hard with others to secure help for the newly self-employed, and it will be a great relief to hundreds of thousands of sole traders to see that help delivered today.”