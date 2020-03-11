Budget 2020: Rishi Sunak pledges £30bn to ease coronavirus impact

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £30bn package to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak in his Budget today.

Sunak warned of a significant disruption to the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak in his Budget today. He said the £30bn was one of the most comprehensive responses to the outbreak by any government.

The Budget was dominated by coronavirus with Sunak promising a coordinated response: “We will get through this together.”

“We are doing everything we can to keep this country and our people healthy and financially secure”.

A £3,000 cash grant will be paid out to 700,000 of the country’s smallest businesses, to mitigate the economic impact of the outbreak. Business rates will also be abolished this year for firms with a rateable value below £51,000.

Chancellor extends sick pay amid coronavirus outbreak

The Chancellor announced that sick pay measures will be extended to anyone advised to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

In his Budget statement this afternoon, Sunak said anyone in isolation will be able to get a sick note by calling 111, while payments will be made from day one rather than day four.

The government is set to relax its rules on people physically attending a job centre to claim benefits, while the minimum income level will be removed from universal credit.

“There are millions of people working hard, who are self-employed or in the gig economy. They will need our help too,” he said.

Sunak also unveiled a £500m hardship fund for local authorities, which he said would “directly support vulnerable people in their local area”.

Bank of England slashes interest rates

The Bank of England (BoE) announced an emergency cut in interest rates ahead of the Budget.

It slashed interest rates to just 0.25 per cent in a bid to tackle the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

The 50 basis point (0.5 percentage point) cut takes interest rates lower than the 0.75 per cent they were already at. It takes UK interest rates to their lowest level in the BoE’s history.

The Bank’s decision follows weeks of economic fallout as the number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 382, with six deaths.

Governor Mark Carney had previously warned of a large economic shock from the outbreak, although said it would be short-lived.

