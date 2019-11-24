BT TV amps up streaming surge with Disney approach

BT has approached Disney about adding the iconic company’s new streaming platform, Disney+, to its television service.

According to the Sunday Times the move is part of BT’s strategy of making BT TV a streaming “super-aggregator”, where viewers can access the majority of on-demand platforms in a single place.

Marc Allera, head of BT’s consumer division, said it was in talks with Disney and others about new services for BT TV.

“Because we have a connection in every other home in the UK, we can provide significant scale and reach for their services,” he told the Sunday Times.

The launch date of Disney+ in the UK has been set for the end of March. The platform will host a combination of animated classics and hit franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.

Earlier this month BT fended off improved bids from Sky and ITV to retain the rights to the Champions League for another three seasons from 2021.

The new deal is reported to be in the region of £1.2bn, matching the figure it paid for its 2018-21 rights.

BT already hosts Netflix and Amazon Prime Video through the Youview platform, a joint venture with fellow telecoms firm TalkTalk which provides access to BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My 5.

In addition, the firm sells Apple’s set-top box in conjunction with mobile business EE, which raises the possibility of adding the Apple TV platform to BT’s growing roster.