BT ramps up broadband target to 25m homes by end of 2026

BT today said it would extend its full-fibre broadband network to 25m premises by the end of 2026.

The provider aims to fund the 5m additional homes and businesses through a joint venture with other parties.

BT set the new target as it reported a seven per cent drop in revenue and a six per cent fall in adjusted earnings for the year ended March 2021.

Chief Executive Philip Jansen said changes in regulation and tax, along with a new agreement on the company’s pension payments, had cleared the way to raise its fibre ambitions.

“After a number of years of tough work, and as we look to build back better from the pandemic, we’re now pivoting to consistent and predictable growth.”

Profit dipped by nearly a quarter during the period, as the pandemic took its toll on operations.

Pre-tax profit was down 23 per cent to £1.8bn, largely due to the dip in revenue to £21.3bn and increased investment in BT’s fibre network.

Despite the challenges of the last year, CEO Jansen said BT had come out of it “as a stronger business with an even greater sense of purpose”.

“We are building a better BT for our customers, for the country, for our shareholders and for those who work for this great company – now and in the future.”

