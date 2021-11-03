Bruce Springsteen 'close' to selling his music to Sony in £256m deal

Bruce Springsteen is reportedly in talks to sell his recorded catalogue to Sony Music.

It’s reported by Variety that Springsteen has set his sights on upwards of $350million (£256.5million) for both the publishing and recorded masters.

The deal would span decades of albums including Letter to You and and The Rising, and represents the more general trend of buying music rights, which has increased with the rise of music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Bob Dylan, for instance, sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for a reported $300 million to $400 million back in 2019.

The singer-songwriter has been signed with Columbia Records for 40 years, who is also owned by Sony Music.

Springsteen has not yet commented on the matter, but sources claim an agreement is “close” to being settled.