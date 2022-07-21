Britvic reports fizzing revenues but warns of cost-of-living slowdown

Britvic boss Simon Litherland said the dampening consumer spending could slow down sales

Drinks maker Britvic reported a jump in revenues across its markets today but warned sales could be hit in the months ahead as the cost of living begins to bite.

The London-listed Tango-maker said revenues were up 11.2 per cent on the same period last year, with double digit growth on 2019 levels as at-home sales in Britain boomed and the firm expanded in Brazil.

Boss Simon Litherland said the growth reflected “continued resilient demand” but warned that demand could taper off.

“We are encouraged by trading performance year to date although we expect the uncertain environment to continue to weigh on consumer confidence,” he said in a statement.

“We remain focused on mitigating the impact of inflationary pressures on our business; soft drinks is a resilient category, within which we have a well-invested business, a flexible operating model and a robust supply chain.”

It came as the firm announced it was kicking off a £75m share buy-back, which bosses said would be around 50 per cent completed this financial year.

Shares in the firm jumped 0.5 per cent in early trading.