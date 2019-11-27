Britvic profit loses its fizz as France law hurts sales

Fizzy drink maker Britvic suffered almost a 25 per cent plunge in annual profit, it revealed today, following a writedown of French assets.



The figures

Profit before tax sank 24.3 per cent to £110.3m for the year to the end of September after Britvic struggled with a new law in France and wrote down £31.2m in local assets.



Revenue climbed 2.8 per cent year on year to £1.55bn while adjusted cash flow recorded a £116m inflow, compared to last year’s £65m outflow.



The firm behind Tango, J20 and Fruit Shoot trimmed adjusted net debt by £9.4m to £575.5m.



Basic earnings per share shrank 31 per cent to 30.6p, however, though Britvic managed to hike its full year dividend 6.4 per cent to 30p per share.



Why it’s interesting

Britvic blamed its profit slump on “a challenging year” in France following the introduction of a law designed to force companies to improve suppliers’ pay.



That has raised prices for Britvic’s brands, which has hurt sales. “In this legislative environment, many companies have found their growth challenged and this has led to further intense competition across our branded portfolio,” the company added.



It also wrote down £31.2m in value for three juice manufacturing sites it is looking to sell to rival Refresco.



However, the firm posted a 4.4 per cent year-on-year increase in adjusted operating profit to £214.1m thanks to sales of its low sugar and fruit-based drinks like Robinsons, Pepsi Max and R Whites.



What Britvic said

Chief executive Simon Litherland said:

I am pleased to report that Britvic has once again delivered a strong performance, with good momentum in our key brands and categories. In 2019 we have increased revenue, adjusted margin and earnings before interest and taxes, as well as significantly improving free cashflow generation.

Our commercial execution, innovation agenda and revenue management continue to deliver results. Our transformational business capability programme is now complete – and importantly forms a key part of our broader commitment to building a more flexible and sustainable business model going forward. Building on this strong platform, I am confident that Britvic is well placed to capitalise on the future growth opportunities in the years ahead. While we anticipate conditions to remain challenging, we fully expect that we will make further progress in 2020.



