Brits to splurge an extra £9bn on holidays next year once Covid-19 restrictions ease

Lockdown savings will allow Brits to splurge an extra £9bn on travel next year, taking the predicted tally for 2022 holidays to £108bn.

That’s up from the £99bn total spent across the UK on holidays in 2019.

According to a travel industry survey, the average person intends to spend an extra £167.40 per year on international trips when travel resumes.

Just under £2,060 was the average amount respondents expect to spend on holidays throughout the year in 2022, or when international travel is back to normal.

The crystal ball gazing, from a survey carried out by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), indicates a portion of the hundreds of billions in savings held by UK households will allow a boost for travel and leisure companies.

Read more: Stop, go, stop: Easyjet and Jet2 bosses slam ministers over traffic light travel ‘guessing game’

Nearly all international cruise travel is on hold at the moment, with only a handful of domestic UK sailings planned for this season.

From January until 17 May all non-essential foreign travel from the UK was illegal.

The UK is currently operating a traffic light system for foreign travel, dividing countries into red, amber and green list destinations.

If a country is on the UK’s red list arrivals from that country must quarantine at an airport hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,700.

Amber list arrivals can self-isolate at home but must take several Covid-19 PCR tests upon arrival back in the UK. The government has tried to deter Brits from taking holidays in these destinations.

The green list, which includes Gibraltar, Portugal and Iceland still requires arrivals to take a PCR test on day two, but are deemed low risk enough that arrivals are free to leave their homes.

Read more: Cruise liner firm Carnival plans $1bn stock sale to stay afloat