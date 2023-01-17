Brits’ take home pay still falling rapidly despite record wage rises

Brits are suffering one of the sharpest hits to their take home pay despite businesses handing workers bumper pay prices, official figures out today reveal.

Real pay tumbled 2.6 per cent over the three months to November, among the steepest drops seen outside the Covid-19 crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The huge drop in spending power comes despite regular and total pay including bonuses increasing 6.4 per cent, underscoring the strength of the current inflation surge gripping the UK economy.

City bankers, insurers and brokers trousered the biggest pay rises over the last year, with their wages jumping more than seven per cent.

Inflation has raced to a 40-year high of 10.7 per cent, putting household finances in a vice.

The rate of price increases dropped from 11.1 per cent in October, leading economists to forecast it will gradually fall in 2023.

Analysts reckon new numbers out tomorrow from the ONS will show it fell again in December to around 10.5 per cent.

Although inflation will drop this year due to international energy prices coming off their record highs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts think households are on track to absorb the biggest hit to their take home pay ever.

Analysis by the economic think tank the Resolution Foundation earlier this month said living standards will have cumulatively dropped £2,100 over the course of a two year cost of living crisis.

Inflation is choking real pay growth

Source: ONS

Real incomes will not return to their pre-pandemic level until 2028, the organisation which focuses on low and middle income Brits said.

The ONS said the proportion of people without a job is rising. The unemployment rate nudged up 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 per cent in the three months to November.

Businesses are reining in hiring campaigns in preparation for the UK economy tipping into recession.

Vacancies dropped 75,000 over the month to December, although they are still running at near record highs of more than 1.1m.

Although the labour market is showing signs of cooling, private sector pay growth topped seven per cent, posing problems for the Bank of England.

Governor Andrew Bailey and co are worried workers will chase rising prices by demanding bumper pay increases. That could incentivise businesses to hike prices to protect margins, raising the risk of a 1970s-style inflationary spiral emerging.

The Bank will announce its next interest rate decision on 2 February, with analysts divided over where they will sign off a 25 or 50 basis point hike.

It has raised borrowing costs nine times in a row to 3.5 per cent, a post-financial crisis high.

Economic inactivity – when people do not have a job and are not looking for one – edged lower, meaning people are returning to the jobs market, raising the likelihood of pay growth cooling.