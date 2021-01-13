Brits have seemingly given up on Dry January this year as supermarket alcohol sales have soared in the first week of lockdown.

The month-long stint of alcohol abstinence has been put on hold for many people, according to the latest Waitrose sales figures.

The grocer said wine sales are up 27 per cent and beer sales increased 49 per cent in the first week of England’s third national lockdown.

Spirits have proved popular during the latest restrictions with liqueur sales up 75 per cent, gin sales increasing 30 per cent and sales of rum and tequila jumping 64 per cent and 56 per cent respectively.

Waitrose, which joined other UK supermarkets to make mask-wearing mandatory this week, said other sales trends reflected an increase in homeschooling, health and fitness and cooking at home.

Projector sales surge 263 per cent, while sales of tablets and laptops were up 176 per cent and 166 per cent respectively, as parents resumed teaching their children at home while schools are closed.

Meanwhile home-based fitness continued to soar in popularity – mirroring a trend recorded in the first lockdown last March – with consumers buying 17 per cent more fitness equipment and sales of smartwatches increasing 96 per cent.

Waitrose sales data showed Brits are also getting back into the kitchen while cafes and restaurants are closed during the third nationwide lockdown, with breadmaker sales up 146 per cent and slow cooker sales increasing 163 per cent.