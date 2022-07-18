Brits prepared to pay more tax to support vulnerable households facing soaring energy bills

A majority of people have said they would pay more tax to fund support for low-income households facing soaring energy bills, according to new polling from the Social Market Foundation.

Respondents were asked: “To what extent would you support or oppose the government providing direct financial support to help poorer households with their energy bills, such as an ongoing discount on their monthly bills, even if this means taxes rise as a result?”

The data revealed every region in Great Britain and Northern Ireland was supportive of the idea – including 57 per cent of Londoners polled.

In a finding that could be significant for the Conservative leadership contest, the polling also found that older voters are the most supportive of paying more to provide support with energy bills.

Among people aged 65 and over, there was 59 per cent support for paying more tax to fund help with bills.

By contrast, among the youngest cohorts – 18-24s – support was 44 per cent.

The results were revealed at the launch a major new joint project between Citizens Advice, the Social Market Foundation and Public First to develop long-term policy plans to protect households from high energy prices.

The laws on creating the cap on energy bills must be renewed next year, so the project will aim to build consensus around the measures that should be put in place after that.

The joint project is being advised by senior politicians, industry leaders and campaigners.

This includes MPs such as Robert Halfon and Dame Angela Eagle, alongside chief executive of Scottish Power Keith Anderson and Clementine Cowton, director at Octopus Energy.

The project will use extensive polling and focus group work to explore public attitudes and expectations around help with energy bills, which are expected to exceed £3,000 a year by this autumn.