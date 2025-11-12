Brits insist on cash ISA safety net amid Treasury investment push

Brits are insisting on growing their cash before investing

Millions of Brits refuse to invest in the stock market without a significant cash safety net amid growing speculation over a potential slash to the cash ISA ceiling.

According to financial services platform Moneybox, 87 per cent of people insisted on having a substantial amount of cash before investing, confirming it made them more comfortable with the decision.

Savers widely agreed that an average threshold of £27,617 in cash savings was required before even considering opening a stocks and shares ISA.

The findings come as Reeves debates cutting the tax-free cash ISA allowance from £20,000 to £10,000, to stop Brits from hoarding cash and boost economic growth.

The Treasury is working to encourage retail investment, including plans to roll out a “targeted support” scheme before the 2026 ISA season, and rumours of a stamp duty cut on shares to 0.5 per cent.

Cash ISA motivation

While the Treasury mull potential cuts, eight in 10 credited cash savings as key in increasing their motivation to invest, believing it granted them financial security.

Meanwhile, nearly 50 per cent of investors stated that they began investing only after opening a cash ISA, with 65 per cent doing so within two years.

Cecilia Mourain, chief savings officer at Moneybox, said: “Cash ISAs play a critical role in helping people build financial security and the confidence to take their first steps into investing.

“A strong cash foundation enables households to weather shocks and pursue long-term goals, from homeownership to retirement.”

Nearly 90 per cent of respondents urged Reeves’ to protect the cash ISA allowance, insisting it would not drive them to invest more capital.

But other industry figures have urged the Chancellor to go forward with a cut to the ceiling.

Brokers and building societies lock horns

Moneybox’s findings come as financial providers from across the market lock horns over the future of Britain’s most popular savings product.

Building societies argue that they use cash ISAs to fund mortgages and reducing these inflows would potentially make home loans more expensive, but brokers are refuting the claims, calling them “largely overstated”.

Analysis from trading platform IG, around £1.6bn of cash ISA contributions usually directed to building societies could be redirected to investing.

The amount accounts for just 0.4 per cent of building societies total retail deposits, indicating a minimal impact on the sector.

IG have called for the complete abolition of the product, calling them “incompatible with long-term wealth creation”.

Mark Burges Watson, founder of investment app Kaldi, also called out building society methods, labelling them as “financial repression for investors”.

However, Moneybox believes cash ISAs are crucial to building long-term wealth.

Mourain said: “In a period of economic uncertainty, consistency and clarity in savings policy is essential.

“Millions of people rely on the Cash ISA to build their financial future, and any changes should be carefully considered to ensure they continue to support savers on their journey from building resilience through saving to long-term wealth.”