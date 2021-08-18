Brits abroad: M&S to sell Percy Pigs and other classic products to over 150 countries

M&S has teamed up with export platform British Corner Shop to sell 800 of its classic food products, including Percy Pig sweets and Luxury Gold Teabags, in an effort to recover its struggling business through online sales.

It comes after the British retailer reported a significant annual loss in May, as pandemic store closures weighed heavily on its clothing business.

At the time, the high street stalwart laid out its turnaround plans, which included plans to capitalise on the pandemic-induced switch to online shopping and more than double its online retail sales through new partnerships and expansion into new markets.

Shoppers from the US to Australia will now be able to purchase the best of its food range and expect delivery within one to three days.

The British Corner Shop platform – which stocks more than 6000 household brands – has been a pandemic winner, growing more than 140 per cent between March 2020 and 2021.

Earlier in the year, M&S launched 46 new flagship websites across the world offering its clothing and home products, expanding its online reach to more than 100 countries including Argentina, Jamaica and Pakistan.

Although the retailer’s clothing division suffered during the last pandemic year, its food range was resilient, and its partnership with Ocado contributed a share of net income of £78.4m.

Paul Friston, managing director of international said: “Our mission is to deliver efficient and low-cost ways to sell the best of M&S to the world, and by partnering with British Corner Shop we’re able to instantly offer the best of M&S food to millions more customers.”