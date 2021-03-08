

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched 46 new flagship websites across the world, expanding its online reach to more than 100 countries.

The launch, announced this morning, is part of M&S’s plan to “turbocharge” its online business, and almost doubles the number of international markets where it has a pureplay online presence.

In it’s most recent financial results, the retailer reported a 75 per cent jump in international e-commerce sales, reflecting the shift in consumer spend during the pandemic.

The new websites – launching in countries including Argentina, Jamaica and Pakistan – will offer customers a range of M&S’s clothing and home products.

The retailer said it had been launched using a low cost approach, combining an adaptable website platform with orders fulfilled through M&S’s established distribution network.

Paul Friston, international director at M&S, said: “Our international business has seen strong online growth since the start of the pandemic as increasing numbers of customers choose to shop through our range of flagship websites.

“Under our Never the Same Again programme we’re focused on turbocharging our online business both in the UK and internationally, and as part of this we see a real opportunity in extending the number of countries where we run an online channel further.

“Launching in an additional 46 markets means we can now reach a number of new customers who can purchase online with M&S for the first time and receive our fantastic M&S products in a few short clicks, as well as enabling us to explore underlying demand in these markets without significant upfront investment.”

Where is M&S launching the new websites?