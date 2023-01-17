Britishvolt collapses into administration after struggling battery start-up fails to secure a buyer

Britishvolt has collapsed into administration, in a hammer blow to Britain’s hopes of a building its own electric vehicle industry, after last-ditch rescue talks collapsed with several investors.

The moves had made the majority of its 300 staff redundant, with the battery start-up filing for administration after its board reportedly ultimately decided there were no viable bids to keep the company afloat.

The future of Britishvolt has been in doubt for months, after it failed to secure further Government funds last October to build its £3.8bn gigafactory in Northumberland.

It had asked to for an advance £30m of a promised £100m in support, but the Government refused because Britishvolt had failed to hit construction milestones for the factory to access the money.

The collapse reflects a sharp fall in grace for Britishvolt, which set up in 2019 with the intention of delivering a gigafactory site and delivering sustainable low-carbon batteries to the UK’s motor industry.

What does this mean for the UK?

Its sinking into administration is a huge setaback for the UK’s aspirations to manufacture electric vehicles across the country, as the site was intended to be a flagship hub for British manufacturing.

The UK currently only has one Chinese-owned plant next to the Nissan factory in Sunderland, while 35 plants are planned or under construction within the European Union.

Michael Naylor, managing director of battery material specialist EV Metals, was saddened by Britishvolt’s collapse.

He told City A.M.: “It is disappointing to see a quality company such as Britishvolt fail. It has suffered from the UK electric vehicle supply chain being disconnected and underinvested.

It shows that government and private capital need to work together to integrate supply chain if the UK car industry is to be protected and have a key role in the transition to electric vehicles.”

EY has been appointed joint administrators of Britishvolt, and have it will now implement a closure and winding down of the company’s affairs.

It will also listen to bids for Britishvolt’s business and assets.

The administrator described the gloomy developments as “disappointing,” attributing its fall into administration to a lack of sufficient equity investment for both the ongoing research it was undertaking, alongside the development of its sites in the Midlands and the North East of England.

The Government has been approached for comment.