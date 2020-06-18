British singer Dame Vera Lynn dies at 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the much-loved wartime singer known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, has died aged 103.

The singer’s family confirmed she passed away this morning surrounded by close relatives.

“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,” a statement said.

The singer shot to international acclaim for her morale-boosting visits to the front line to entertain troops in countries such as Egypt, India and Burma during World War Two.

Ahead of the 75th Anniversary of VE Day earlier this year, Dame Vera spoke of remembering the “brave boys and what they sacrificed for us”.

She added: “They left their families and homes to fight for our freedom and many lost their lives trying to protect us and our liberties.”

Her best-known song, We’ll Meet Again, was referenced by the Queen in her speech to the nation during lockdown just a few months ago, and an original recording of the track was played on live national television.

The broadcast pushed Dame Vera’s greatest hits album back into number 30 the charts, and in May she became the oldest artist to score a top 40 album in the UK.

She was fondly remembered for lifting British spirits during the Blitz with songs The White Cliffs of Dover, There’ll Always Be An England, I’ll Be Seeing You and If I Only Had Wings.

In a special message before she turned 103 in March, Dame Vera urged the British public to “rediscover that same spirit that saw us through the war” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My songs reminded the boys of what they were really fighting for,” she once said. “Precious, personal things, rather than ideologies and theories.”

Sir Cliff Richard led the tributes to Dame Vera, saying: “Dame Vera Lynn was truly an icon… Vera, thank you, God bless you, and I loved you too. Rest in a very deserved peace.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds posted on Twitter: “Very sad. Will be playing her music here today. RIP.”