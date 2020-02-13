British Gas owner Centrica swings to £849m loss as price cap bites

British Gas owner Centrica swung to a £849m loss today as the utilities giant suffered from the implementation of new energy tariff cap for UK households.

Shares in the firm plunged 16 per cent in early trading.

The figures

Having posted profit of £987m in 2018, Centrica posted a loss of £849m in this morning’s annual results, a swing of nearly £2bn.

The company was hit by a 35 per cent fall in operating profit from £1.4bn to £901m this year, as well as exceptional charges worth £1.1bn due to reduction in commodity price forecasts.

Revenues were nearly 3 per cent lower at £22.7bn as the company took a hit from lower commodity prices.

The energy supplier also announced restructuring costs of £356m.

Despite the loss, the company announced a 5p dividend, in line with forecasts made at July’s interim results.

Why it’s interesting

The FTSE blue-chip stock has been one of the energy suppliers worse affected by affected by the energy price cap, a flagship policy of former British Prime Minister Theresa May to end what she called “rip-off” prices.

In November Centrica won an appeal against Ofgem over the way the sector regulator, which first brought in the price cap last year, had calculated the tariff.

The firm had previously said that the rules had cost the energy company £70m in the first three months of 2019.

Last week the watchdog said it will cut the energy price cap by £17 from April as lower wholesale costs continue to drive the price downwards.

David Barclay, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “Today’s results cap an undoubtedly difficult year for Centrica with drops across the board and an increase in debt.

“The shares rallied following December’s election, but have eased back since with weaker commodity prices undermining the short-lived change in sentiment towards the shares.

“The good news, however, is that management has identified that drastic action is required and is duly taking it to make Centrica a smaller, simpler, and more competitive business. Nevertheless, there is still plenty of work to do and investors will have a keen eye on future updates.”

What Centrica said

Chief executive Iain Conn said: “2019 operating profit and earnings were materially impacted by a challenging environment, most significantly the implementation of the UK default tariff cap and falling natural gas prices.

“Against this backdrop Centrica delivered growth in customer accounts, higher net promoter scores, significant cost efficiencies in excess of our target, and full year adjusted operating cash flow and net debt within its target ranges.

“As expected, performance during the second half was much improved compared to the first half, demonstrating momentum as we enter 2020”.