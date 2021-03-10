British Gas engineers set for 12 more days of strikes in March

Union GMB today said that its workers at British Gas would go on strike for 12 days in March, as a dispute over contract conditions goes on.

The new industrial action plans takes the number of days on which staff at the energy supplier have gone on strike during the current dispute to 42.

GMB said that engineers would strike from March 12-15, March 19-22 and March 26-29.

National secretary Justin Bowden said that British Gas owner Centrica’s “fire and rehire” plans were still the main reason for the strike.

“The company needs to understand its fire and rehire plan is the big obstacle to members accepting a deal – they must withdraw it now”, he said.

Bowden added that as a result of the industrial action, British Gas had fallen behind on work on a quarter of a million homes.

He also confirmed that GMB could continue action until mid-April if the dispute was not resolved.

