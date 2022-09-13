British biotech giant dials back Covid-19 revenue forecasts as contracts dry up

British biotechnology company Oxford Nanopore has cut back its Covid-19 revenue forecasts, as cases continue to fall in the UK and contracts dry up.

The company had anticipated a ‘tapering’ of Covid-related revenue. But has dialled back revenue expectations from its Covid-19 sequencing and Emirati Genome Program from £20m to £15m for the full-year.

Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this morning.

Oxford Nanopore has been largely carried by its Covid-19 offering over the past few years. Revenue from its Covid-19 sequencing and Emirati Genome Program has grown around a third in the first half of the year.

Company-wide, the London-listed firm more than doubled its revenue to £122.3m in the six months to 30 June, boosted by a nearly £52m government contract for Covid-19 testing, which has now been wrapped up.

The company also continued to swallow losses, which shrank to £30.2m from a £44.8m hit a year prior, amid increasing operating expenses such as energy and labour.

Flushed with Covid-19 cash, the company has upped its global headcount by around 100 since the end of last year, to more than 900.

“While we remain mindful of the macroeconomic environment, this progress, coupled with our strong balance sheet, gives us confidence as we look ahead,” CEO Gordon Sanghera said in a statement.