BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine boosts revenue to £8bn so far this year

By:

(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

BioNtech, the company which worked with Pfizer to develop its famed Covid-19 vaccine, has reported €9.6bn (£8bn) worth of revenue so far this year.  

The Germany pharmaceutical giant snagged €3.2bn (£2.6bn) in revenue in the second quarter of this year, the company reported today.

In a call today, CEO Uğur Şahin said the results were “in line with our expectations”, following a “better than anticipated” first quarter result.

The company said it expects deliveries for its Omicron-adapted vaccine to begin as soon as October.

BioNTech today outlined plans to launch next generation and more variant specific Covid-19 vaccines in the next three to five years, as the company detects a new coronavirus strain every two to three months.

The CEO said explained that the “with the current development path, it has generally taken us eight months to produce a new vaccine candidate” to combat new strains of Covid-19. However, he hopes to trim this time down to “as little as three months”.

Şahin, who has helmed the company since 2008, said that this forms part of BioNTech’s plans to become a “global immunotherapy powerhouse”.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.