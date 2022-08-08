BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine boosts revenue to £8bn so far this year

BioNtech, the company which worked with Pfizer to develop its famed Covid-19 vaccine, has reported €9.6bn (£8bn) worth of revenue so far this year.

The Germany pharmaceutical giant snagged €3.2bn (£2.6bn) in revenue in the second quarter of this year, the company reported today.

In a call today, CEO Uğur Şahin said the results were “in line with our expectations”, following a “better than anticipated” first quarter result.

The company said it expects deliveries for its Omicron-adapted vaccine to begin as soon as October.

BioNTech today outlined plans to launch next generation and more variant specific Covid-19 vaccines in the next three to five years, as the company detects a new coronavirus strain every two to three months.

The CEO said explained that the “with the current development path, it has generally taken us eight months to produce a new vaccine candidate” to combat new strains of Covid-19. However, he hopes to trim this time down to “as little as three months”.

Şahin, who has helmed the company since 2008, said that this forms part of BioNTech’s plans to become a “global immunotherapy powerhouse”.