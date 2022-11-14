British battery firm Zenobe to invest £750m in diversifying UK energy grid

British battery-storage firm Zenobe has tabled plans to invest £750m into the UK’s bid to diversify its energy grid.

The company is looking to build three large battery projects in Scotland between 2024 and 2026, Bloomberg first reported, which would boost wind power resources in the countries.

The UK is hoping to more than triple its fleet of offshore winds farms this decade.

“It’s a step change in using battery storage at a large scale to enable the UK and elsewhere to take on large amounts of renewable power,” James Basden, Zenobe’s co-founder and director, said. “It enables us to put more wind power onto the transmission network.”

In September, the startup – chaired by the former chief executive of National Grid – launched a £350m share sale as it continues its growth mission.

The company is planning on working with the National Grid to help integrate more wind energy.

“The investment into these three major projects represents a turning point in how major grid scale battery storage can support the grid as fossil fuel generation is phased out,” Julian Leslie, head of networks at National Grid ESO, said.