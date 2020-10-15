British American Tobacco appoints new chairman

British American Tobacco has announced that Luc Jobin will succeed Richard Burrows as the company’s chairman.

Jobin, a former chief executive Canadian National Railway Company and Imperial Tobacco Canada, will take over from Burrows at BAT’s annual general meeting in April next year.

The Canadian first joined BAT’s board in 2017 as a non-executive director.

“The Board was clear that it was looking for a candidate with energy and personality to lead the Board while BAT embraces the strategic opportunities of our corporate transformation,” said senior independent director Dimitri Panayotopoulos.

“His significant North American experience and his track record in consumer and customer businesses, set against a strong list of external and internal candidates, made Luc the ideal candidate,” he continued.

“I am delighted that the Board has appointed Luc as the incoming Chairman for BAT,” said outgoing chairman Burrows.

“Luc brings with him significant financial, regulatory and M&A experience. He has been an outstanding non-executive director over the last three years, providing consistent support, insight and constructive challenge through the development of strategy,” he continued.

“I am sure that BAT will go from strength to strength with Luc as Chairman and Jack Bowles as Chief Executive Officer.”