British Airways to review July restart plans after quarantine plans revealed

IAG’s chief executive Willie Walsh has said that British Airways is reviewing plans to resume 50 per cent of its flights in July due to the government’s new quarantine measures.

Speaking to the Transport Select Committee this morning, Walsh said: “I don’t think anybody believed that the UK government was actually implemented if they were serious about getting the economy moving again.

“So we will have to review the situation”, he added.

Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the government would implement a quarantine period for those entering the UK by air.

The measures met with confusion from the transport industry, especially after it was confirmed that the plans would not extend to passengers from France.

Walsh said that IAG would await further “clarity” from the government on the “finer details” of the plan, but said he was “confused” by the measures.

The BBC reported that the government had this morning confirmed that the quarantine measures would apply to all types of transport.

Walsh also said that demand might not now return to pre-coronavirus levels until 2024.

