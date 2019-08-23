Travel chaos set to hit London airports as British Airways pilots vote to strike

British Airways pilots are planning to go on strike for three days in September, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said.

BALPA said the airline “did not accept” any options the union put to it during talks this week, adding: “it is clear following discussions with members over the last few days that BA’s most recent offer will not gain the support of anywhere near a majority of its pilots.”

The strikes would take place on 9, 10 and 23 September, the union said.

In a statement released in response, British airways said BALPA’s planned strikes were “a reckless course of action”.

“It is completely unacceptable that BALPA is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action,” the airline added.

BALPA had balloted its members over a possible strike earlier this month, with 93 per cent of members backing industrial action in a poll with 90 per cent turnout.

Main image credit: Getty