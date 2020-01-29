British Airways has stopped flights to Beijing and Shanghai in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.



The airline’s decision follows the Foreign Office yesterday urging British citizens not to travel to mainland China unless it was essential to.



Direct flights between London and Beijing or Shanghai are now suspended, with no bookings possible until March at the earliest.



A spokesperson for British Airways said it was “assessing the situation” today.

“We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel,” a spokesperson said.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority.”



Meanwhile Virgin Atlantic has told passengers with flights booked to, through or from China they cannot complete their journeys.

Travellers must instead rebook their flights, change their destination or request a refund if their flights are between 22 January and 29 February. The affected Chinese destinations include Hong Kong, Virgin Atlantic said.



So far the coronavirus has killed 132 people in China after 26 more died in the last 24 hours.

And the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has leaped to 5,974, 1,459 more than yesterday’s total.



The soaring numbers mean the so-called Whan Virus has now infected more people than Sars. That strain of the coronavirus infected 5,327 people and killed 349 people between November 2002 and July 2003.



The new strain of coronavirus has spread to Japan, Hong Kong, the US, Canada, France and Germany. So far there are no confirmed cases in the UK.



Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said yesterday that the Foreign Office is working to repatriate UK citizens stuck in the Hubei province, where the outbreak began.



Chinese passengers, most wearing masks, arrive to board trains before the annual Spring Festival at a Beijing railway station as cases of the deadly new coronavirus rise

“Due to the increasing travel restrictions and the public health situation, we now advise against all but essential travel to China,” he added.



“The situation regarding the coronavirus in China is constantly developing and tonight the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office position has changed, advising against all but essential travel to China,” a statement from British Airways execs, seen by Paxexc, read.



“As you would expect, this situation has been monitored constantly for the last week and updates have been provided for our colleagues on the One portal.”



Governments are now advising their citizens to avoid travelling to China. China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can spread via human contact. But it is not known how dangerous the virus is or how easily it can spread between humans.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not labelled it a global emergency, though has marked it as a national emergency for China.



China has placed the Hubei province under lockdown, banning the 11m citizens in Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have started, from travelling.



British health officials have tested 97 citizens but all have proven negative so far.



However, the director of Public Health England has said that does not mean the coronavirus is not present in the UK.



More to follow.

