British Airways ends in-flight food partnership with M&S

British Airways today confirmed that it is set to end its three-year partnership with M&S to provide food on short-haul trips for economy-class passengers.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the move: “We proudly launched our buy-on-board catering in 2017 with high street favourite, M&S.

“After a successful journey, we are headed off on a new flight path. We look forward to announcing our exciting new buy-on-board proposition with a great British brand that customers have told us they love.”

According to the Sun, Greggs and Waitrose are locked in a dogfight to become the flag carrier’s new catering partner.

City A.M. has contacted the companies for comment.

The decision to end free in-flight catering was first taken as long ago as 2009, but it was in 2016 when it was first announced that the carrier would charge for food for those in economy.

The introduction of the buy-on-board policy in January 2017 was one of former chief exec Alex Cruz’s first major moves at the carrier.

It proved deeply unpopular with some critics, who said that the carrier was turning into a low-cost outfit like Easyjet or Ryanair.

Today’s decision was first reported by the Independent.

An M&S spokesperson said: “We are proud to have been a supplier to BA’s short-haul food service since 2017.

“Our partnership was always due to end this year and we have agreed not to renew. M&S Food continues to focus on developing its wider franchise partnerships.”