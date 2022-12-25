Britain’s most-Googled Christmas film has been revealed

You know the joke about Mariah Carey being defrosted every Christmas, right? If not, in a nutshell, the search traffic for Mariah Carey and her Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You starts increasing every year around November when Christmas obsessives get excited.

Social media users start screenshotting the increased search traffic around Carey and say is a sign she’s ‘defrosting’ for another year.

We can also look at Google search traffic to see which Christmas films have been most searched-for in 2022, revealing the seasonal flicks we’re most excited for.

The Holiday is in the top ten

And the winner is… Love Actually, with 159,000 monthly searches from Brits and a massive 934,000 worldwide. Clearly the conversations about the Richard Curtis classic being out of date aren’t affecting the number of people watching.

The second most searched-for Christmas film by Brits is Elf, with 125,000 monthly searches at home and 103,0000 internationally. 2003 was a good year for Christmas films as it was also the same year that Love Actually came out.

Home Alone is third, The Holiday is fourth and Die Hard is fifth, reveals research by Askgamblers.com.

Gremlins, It’s A Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol and Arthur Christmas came next in succession, with A Nightmare Before Christmas rounding out the top ten.

