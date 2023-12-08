Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas – tinsel-wrapped nostalgia

Things keep getting better for emerging national treasure Hannah Waddingham. At one point best known as the “Shame!” lady from Game of Thrones (worth a Google if this reference is lost on you), as well as TV show Ted Lasso, Waddingham has incredibly likeable energy.

So much so, Apple has decided to bet on her as the star of their festive Christmas show. Following in the footsteps of Netflix’s A Very Murray Christmas and Apple’s own Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Home For Christmas features the singer and actor performing festive classics and some comedy skits in front of a live audience.

It’s not vastly different to any other specials that come out this time of year, but benefits from Waddingham’s disarming manner, a lively crowd at London’s Coliseum, and a number of surprise appearances from familiar faces like Sam Ryder and Leslie Odom Jr. Waddingham. Waddingham is a fine singer and breezes through the old favourites like Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, as well as more show stopping numbers like O Holy Night.

The Tinsel-wrapped nostalgia of Home For Christmas will delight those who want to start the festive season right, with Hannah Waddingham the star at the top of the tree.

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas is on Apple TV+ now