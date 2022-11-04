Britain’s brightest black entrepreneurs and artistes feted at awards ceremony

Boisdale’s Ranald Macdonald with Musclehead of Saxon Sounds Systems and Jay Blades

Charlene White and Jay Blades took to the Boisdale of Canary Wharf stage at the back end of last month to host the first annual London Chamber of Commerce Black Excellence Awards 2022, to celebrate the inspirational contribution of the British black community to the cultural and economic development of the United Kingdom.

Accompanied by a three-course Jamaican-inspired dinner, a host of business leaders walked away with awards recognising the black community’s contribution to British business and culture.

Highlights included Big Narstie, who won the Cultural Influencer of the Year and Patrick

Hutchinson who took home the Community Spirit award. As Jay Blades noted when opening the show, The

Black Excellence Awards marks an important moment in Black History month and a unique event that will only grow in years to come.

Jay Blades with General Levy and Charlene White

Richard Burge, CEO of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , said “the inaugural London Chamber Black Excellence Awards was a fantastic evening which celebrated and championed the inspirational contributions of the UK’s diverse black community to the our economic and cultural landscape.

“We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Boisdale for the inaugural awards and what proved to be a pivotal and unique evening. The awards were a resounding success, and it is vital that we continue to honor individuals who have the determination and commitment to succeed. On behalf of everyone at LCCI, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners and nominees.”

Winners included Louise Broni-Mensah for an outstanding contribution to business and Samuel Ross for an outstanding contribution to fashion.

Menelik Shillingford, Sector Account Manager of LCCI’s Black Business Association, said: “LCCI’s Black Business Association was delighted to partner with Boisdale Group for the inaugural London Chamber Black Excellence Awards.

“The BBA is dedicated to championing ethnic minority businesses, and we are proud to collaborate with Boisdale Group to host awards founded to celebrate the inspirational contribution of the British black community to the UK’s cultural and economic development. On behalf of LCCI’s Black Business Association, I would like to congratulate all award winners and nominees, and to thank everyone who made it such a memorable evening!”