Britain needs to work harder to ‘compete globally’, Chris Philp says

Brits need to work harder in order to “compete globally” with rival nations, Chris Philp has argued.

The Conservative shadow home secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking podcast that the UK “needs everyone to make a contribution” to keep up with states like China and India.

He told presenter Nick Robinson that there were nine million working age adults not in employment and that “as a country, we need to up our game”.

Latest figures show 9.3m people were economically inactive between September and November last year, down slightly, but still 670,000 more than before the pandemic.

However, around a quarter of those are economically inactive because they are students and another 30 per cent have a long-term illness.

Philp said he worked hard as a young person, with a paper round, washing cars and doing shifts in Sainsbury’s, before setting up his own businesses in finance and travel, adding: “It’s worked for me, it can work for the country as well.

“I found [it] brought its own reward and I’ve kept doing that ever since. It is something I would like to infuse more into our national culture as well.”

Asked if he thought a belief in effort was something that was missing in Britain, the Croydon South MP replied “I do a bit. There are nine million working age adults who are not working.

“As we compete globally with countries like South Korea, China, India, we need a work ethic, we need everybody to be making a contribution.

“We are in a global race that means we have got to be competitive and it means we have got to work hard. As a country we need to up our game.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch backed Philp, saying: “I think everybody should be working hard, including myself.”

But his comments were criticised by the government and other parties.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Philp was the architect of the Liz Truss budget which crashed the economy and sent family mortgages rocketing.

“After the Conservatives’ economic failure left working people worse off, it takes some real brass neck for the Tory top team to tell the public that it’s really all their fault.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper added: “No-one can doubt Philp’s work ethic after he crashed the economy in just 39 days as Treasury minister under Liz Truss.

“The British public will no doubt take his advice with a bucketload of salt. The Conservatives could do with showing a bit more humility after trashing the economy and leaving the NHS on its knees.”

While TUC general secretary Paul Nowak insisted: “The problem isn’t people’s work ethic – it’s the fact that work doesn’t pay. Instead of insulting working people – the Tories should be supporting plans to boost workers’ rights and wages.”