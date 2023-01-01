Bridgerton season 3 filming delayed as show axes ‘very dark’ scenes

Bridgerton has been one of Netflix’s stand-out hits over the last couple of years, but it has been reported there’s issues on the set of the forthcoming third season.

Filming for Bridgerton season 3 has been underway, but it has now been temporarily paused after one of the show’s screenwriters said they aren’t happy with the direction.

“Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“We have been told that it needs the fun back so there are changes, which of course means delays. One thing is for sure though, the production team want to get it right for Bridgerton fans so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past.”

The source added: “There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with so wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.”

Bridgerton is a period drama set in 18th century England and the third season will particularly follow Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and her partner Colin Bridgerton.

Some critics have called the show soapy and sensationalist in its storylines and gratuitous sex scenes, while others have hailed it. It’s certainly a hit viewers-wise. Season two had the most successful opening weekend of an English-language TV series on Netflix ever, with viewers watching 193 million hours of the show up to March 2022.

Bridgerton season 3 is likely to land on Netflix sometime in 2023.

