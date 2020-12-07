The UK government is “prepared” to remove the controversial Northern Ireland clauses in Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill, that could breach international law, if a UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal is reached.

A government statement released this afternoon said the UK was willing to take out all clauses in the Internal Market Bill and following Finance Bill that would breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – a key demand from EU negotiators.

Read more: Brexit: Michel Barnier tells MEPs that Wednesday is final deadline for deal

The bill will go back to the House of Commons today, after the House of Lords removed the clauses that break the Brexit treaty last month.

The legislation is expected to be restored to its original state for the time being, however today’s statement is a signal that Johnson is willing to climb down if a trade deal is reached.

“The UK and the EU have worked constructively together through the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee,” the statement read.

“Discussions continue to progress and final decisions are expected in the coming days.”

Irish broadcaster RTE reported today that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told MEPs that a Brexit trade deal could not happen, unless the UK climbed down on its threat to breach the Withdrawal Agreement and international law.

Brussels has claimed the parts of the bill relating to Northern Ireland could put the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in jeopardy.

The government has said the clauses are a “safety net” to ensure the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain if the UK leaves the EU’s customs union without a deal on 31 December.

Northern Ireland will remain in the EU’s customs union next year, while the rest of the UK will not.

Johnson said earlier this year that the EU was threatening to block trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal. Brexit on 1 January.

The Prime Minister will speak to European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen tonight as Brexit talks enter a critical final stage.

Barnier has said talks cannot drag on for longer than a few more days.