Brexit to hit UK trade harder than EU trade

Brexit it is have a greater impact on UK trade than it will on EU trade. This is because the UK relies more heavily on the EU for its imports and exports.

In 2019, the UK relied on the EU for 50 per cent of its imports, where as the EU was the destination for 47 per cent of the UK’s exports. Therefore, making the EU the UK’s single largest market.

Comparatively, the UK is far less important to the EU, only 4 per cent of the EU’s exports went to the UK and only 6 per cent of its imports came from here.

This is according to figures by an institute evaluation of trade, who researched commerce between the two.

Lisandra Flach, director of the ifo centre for international economics said: “Brexit means both sides lose, but the United Kingdom loses considerably more. It is in both parties’ interests to have a trade agreement in place as of 1 January.”

“In all European countries, only a few goods are highly dependent on imports from the United Kingdom. This means the increase in trading costs due to Brexit will have a much smaller impact on companies in the EU27 than is expected for their UK counterparts,” Flach added.

UK trade with Germany

The ifo research also found that Germany sources only nine goods exclusively from the UK, which altogether accounted for less than 0.001 percent of the value of total German imports.

The nine goods that Germany is wholly dependent on the UK for are: organic chemical products, animal and vegetable fats and oils, photographic or cinematographic equipment, nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery, apparatus, and mechanical appliances.

Conversely, the UK imports 53 products exclusively from Germany. Having such dependence on a one country could signal more adverse shocks for the UK after Brexit.

However, there is still hope that a trade agreement between the UK and the EU will soon be reached, but the two-sides still differ on a number of critical issues.

