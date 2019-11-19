Brexit Party being investigated by ICO over data disclosure

The Brexit Party is being investigated over concerns it has not properly disclosed people’s personal data.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is investigating Nigel Farage’s party, after complaints it had not responded to questions about personal data collection.

Data protection law mandates that people have the right to know what data an organisation has about them and can lodge what is termed as a Subject Access Request.

If a request is logged, then a response must be given within a month.

The issue is related to requests logged before the May EU elections, according to Sky News.

“During the European elections, there was a coordinated attempt by campaigners to flood The Brexit Party with Subject Access Requests,” a Brexit Party spokesperson told Sky.

“Inaccurate claims circulated on social media, claiming we had acquired people’s addresses improperly, leading to the written requests asking for access to information.”

ICO has reportedly given the Brexit Party until 22 November to answer the data requests.

A spokesperson for the data watchdog refused to confirm or deny the body was investigating the Brexit Party.

“As a public body the ICO has to consider its responsibilities during the pre-election period. Our regulatory work continues as usual but we will not be commenting publicly on every issue raised during the General Election,” they said.

“We will however, be closely monitoring how personal data is being used during political campaigning and making sure that all parties and campaigns are aware of their responsibilities under data protection and direct marketing laws.”

Complaints about Subject Access Requests have also been levelled at Labour in the past, with suggestions the party had failed to answer them within a month.