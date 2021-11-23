Brexit: French fishermen may block British vessels’ access to French ports in action this week

A French fishermen returns from sea after protesting with a fleet of fishing boats in the territorial waters of Jersey. (Photo by Siegfried Modola/Getty Images)

French fishermen may be planning to block British vessels’ access to French ports, after Britain’s refusal to grant more licences to operate in UK waters.

France has accused Britain of not dishing out enough permits to French fishermen as part of a post-Brexit deal.

“Action is imminent,” warned Olivier Lepretre, president of the organisation that represents fishermen’s interests in northern France. Talks have been going on for months.

“Britain wants to get access to the European market? They should give us the licences. If not, we will cut their access,” he said.

Lepretre did not give details on the action however Stephane Fournier, one of the dozens of fishermen awaiting a licence, told Reuters fishermen had been told action would commence from Friday.

“All trans-Channel traffic (and) all freight in all the ports of France will be blocked,” Fournier said.