Brexit: EU negotiator Michel Barnier outlines three ways to close trade deal

Chief Brussels negotiator Michel Barnier has said a post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal can be done if there is bilateral respect for each other’s sovereignty and autonomy as he arrives in London for new talks.

Barnier and chief UK negotiator David Frost agreed to “redouble” efforts this week in order to get a deal done as the 31 December final deadline fast approaches.

Barnier tweeted this morning: “Three keys to unlock a deal.

“Respect of EU autonomy and UK sovereignty, with effective governance and enforcement mechanisms between international partners.

“Robust guarantees of free and fair trade and competition based on shared high standards, evolving coherently over time.

“Stable and reciprocal access to markets and fishing opportunities in the interest of both parties.”

Boris Johnson, who spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, said yesterday “the broad outlines are pretty clear” and that the EU chief “totally agrees with me”.

A weekend statement from Downing Street also said that “significant differences” remained between the two sides including “the so-called level playing field and fish”.

State subsidy regulations, which are a part of the level playing field talks, has been one of the largest barriers to a deal.

The EU wants the UK to mirror its regulatory regime for business subsidies, and other things like labour and environmental laws, in return for zero tariff trade.

Brussels also started negotiations by demanding EU countries retain the same fishing rights to UK waters as they currently have, which UK negotiator David Frost has said is untenable.

“I’ve always been a great enthusiast for a trade deal with our European friends and partners, I think it is there to be done,” Johnson said.

“The broad outlines are pretty clear, we just need to get on and do it if we can. I’ve said that to Ursula von der Leyen just yesterday and she totally agrees with me.”