Brexit deal close as negotiators reach outline

The outline to a UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed, according to multiple reports.

A statement is expected either late this evening or tomorrow morning.

The framework of the deal is believed to have settled outstanding issues including fishing.

The deal is expected to predominantly cover goods trade, with financial services regulators having already signed so-called rollover deals for 12-24 months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Once the deal is finalised, it will need to be voted on by both the UK and EU Parliaments before December 31.

City analysts yesterday told City A.M. that the deal made too much sense not to be signed.

Michael Hewson, Chief Markets Analyst at CMC Markets, said it would represent a “failure of statecraft” if an accord was not reached.

Sterling reached highs of £1.35 against the dollar.