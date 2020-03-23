Brewdog opens 102 virtual bars for people to enjoy a quarantine pint

Craft pub chain Brewdog has launched more than 100 virtual bars to host quizzes, live music and comedy shows throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The new 102 online bars will replicate each of the brewery’s pubs across the world to allow customers to connect with friends virtually after all UK pubs were forced to close at the end of last week to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Every Brewdog bar in the UK, Germany, Australia and the US will have its own online session. During the sessions there will be beer testing, home brewing masterclasses, Q&A opportunities and giveaways.

The pub chain will announce session details and events throughout the week on its social media channels.

BrewDog cofounder James Watt said: “Community has always been at the absolute core of what we do.

“And the role that community, and great beer play in our society is now more important than ever.

“Our online bars will be open for business on the 27 March at 6pm, and we are scheduling a series of amazing sessions with guest breweries, online tastings, games, entertainment. We’re looking forward to welcoming you all and sharing a beer.”

Last week east London-based Signature Brew launched a “Pub in a Box” for those self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Founder Sam McGregor said the Pub in a Box will include a core range of beers, beer glasses, beer mats, a vinyl record, pub quiz, a playlist and snacks. The brewery is also launching a click and collect service across its venues in Hackney.





