Unemployment picks up as Britain sinks further into recession

The rate of unemployment across the UK has risen again and the number of vacancies fell back further in a sign of a weakening jobs market as the UK faces deepening economic gloom, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.7 per cent in the three months to October, up from 3.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

The data also showed that vacancies dropped by 65,000 in the three months to November to 1.9 million – the fifth quarterly fall in a row and the first annual fall since the beginning of last year.

But the figures signalled that more people are choosing to return to work, with the inactivity rate falling to 21.5 per cent as those in their 50s opt to go back to work at a time of rocketing costs.

The ONS said regular wages, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.1 per cent in the three months to October – a record outside of the pandemic – as firms face increasing pressure to increase earnings.

But wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 3.9 per cent after Consumer Prices Index inflation is taken into account.

It comes ahead of official figures on Wednesday that are expected to show inflation remaining at eye-watering levels in November, but easing back to 10.9 per cent from 11.1 per cent in October.

Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, said: “This quarter the proportion of people neither working nor looking for a job fell, driven by a drop in the number of working-age people regarding themselves as retired.

“This tallies with other data which suggest more people in their 50s are thinking of going back to work, at a time when the cost of living is rising rapidly.

“With more people re-engaging with the labour market, there were more in employment and also more who were actively looking for a job.” Sam Beckett

“Though job vacancies are still at a very high level, they continue to fall and are now lower than they were a year ago.”

She added: “Some strikes were suspended in September for the state funeral of Her Majesty, but the number of working days lost rose again in October, to the highest monthly level in over 10 years.”

Hunt response

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “While unemployment in the UK remains close to historic lows, high inflation continues to plague economies around the world as we manage the impacts of Covid-19 and (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.“

“To get the British economy back on track, we have a plan which will help to more than halve inflation next year – but that requires some difficult decisions now.“

Hunt stressed that “any action that risks embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, and stunt any prospect of long-term economic growth.“

He added; “With job vacancies at near-record highs, we are committed to helping people back into work, and helping those in employment to raise their incomes, progress in work, and become financially independent.

G7 targets

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “Twelve years of Conservative failure on the economy has left working people with falling wages, employment lower than pre-pandemic and record numbers of people out of work for reasons of ill-health – costing billions more in benefit payments.

“Instead of turning their backs on people who want help to find a job, Labour would get Britain working again and target the highest employment in the G7 by shifting resources to local communities.

“A Labour government will get our economy firing on all cylinders with our green prosperity plan and an active partnership with business.”