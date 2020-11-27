Breaking: UK’s coronavirus R rate falls below 1

The UK’s rate of reproduction has fallen to between 0.9 and 1, according to new figures, suggesting the pandemic is beginning to lose its grip across the country.

The latest statistics mark a significant drop from an estimate of 1 to 1.1 last week. It means that on average every 10 people infected with coronavirus will infect between 9 and 10 other people.

The number has been confirmed by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises the government on its response to the pandemic.

The growth rate estimate for the UK is between minus two per cent and zero per cent, meaning the number of new infections is shrinking by between zero per cent and two per cent every day.

A government statement said: “The UK estimates of R and growth rate are averages over very different epidemiological situations and should be regarded as a guide to the general trend rather than a description of the epidemic state.

“Given the increasingly localised approach to managing the epidemic, particularly between nations, UK level estimates are less meaningful than previously,” it added.