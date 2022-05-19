UK introduces new Russian airline sanctions￼

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: A sign reads ‘Flight Cancelled’ at the Aeroflot check-in counter in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on March 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft in U.S. airspace during his State of the Union address yesterday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The UK has announced new restrictions on Russian airlines as the war in Ukraine continues.

Under the sanctions, three airlines, Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines, will be unable to sell their unused landing plots at all UK airports, which are worth an estimated £50m.

The overarching objective of these sanctions is to bring a large and lasting cost on Putin and those close to him for the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve already closed our airspace to Russian airlines. Today we’re making sure they can’t cash in their lucrative landing slots at our airports,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said. “Every economic sanction reinforces our clear message to Putin – we will not stop until Ukraine prevails.”

Truss’s words were echoed by transport secretary Grant Shapps, who has taken up the presidency of the International Transport Forum.

“As we take over the ITF Presidency, we’ll continue to punish Putin,” he tweeted.

Commenting on the government’s decision, travel expert Rob Staines said the sanctions will put further pressure “on an already beleaguered Russian aviation market.”

“UK landing slots are a precious commodity for airlines and if sold, could have provided a much needed cash injection for Russian carriers,” he told City A.M.

“These sanctions will have a significant impact, however there are certain markets which remain open for business with Russia, such as Turkey which is making efforts to boost connectivity.”

The UK was one of the first countries to introduce sanctions against Moscow’s transport industry, closing its airspace and ports to Russian planes and vessels. Since then, it has been followed by a growing number of countries including the US, EU and Canada.

The government also hit those closest to the Kremlin, sanctioning more than 1,000 people and over 100 businesses.

This includes sanctions on the defence sector, as well as curbs on major banks including Sberbank and Credit Bank of Moscow.