UK slams Russia’s airline restrictions as “retaliation” to Aeroflot ban

Aeroflot is banned from entering the UK airspace as a result of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has slammed Russia’s decision to restrict its airspace to British airlines as “retaliation” to yesterday’s ban of Moscow airline Aeroflot.

“I think that’s their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom,” defence secretary Ben Wallace said to ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “That’s their tit for tat response.”

Russia banned today British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, the civil aviation regulator, the Rosaviatsiya, confirmed this morning.

“This measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Intergovernmental air services agreement between Russia and the UK as a response to unfriendly decisions of the UK Aviation Authorities regarding the restriction on regular flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by a person associated with Russia or registered in Russia,” read a statement.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), following the package of sanctions outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “hobble” the Russian economy, banned Aeroflot from flying into the UK airspace, City A.M. reported.

Following the announcement by the Prime Minister in Parliament today, the UK Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the foreign carrier permit held by Aeroflot until further notice,” said a CAA spokesperson. “This means that Aeroflot will not be permitted to operate flights to or from the United Kingdom until further notice.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the ban, adding that “Putin’s heinous actions will not be ignored, and we will never tolerate those who put people’s lives in danger.”

I've signed restrictions prohibiting all scheduled #Russian airlines from entering UK airspace or touching down on British soil. Putin's heinous actions will not be ignored, and we will never tolerate those who put people’s lives in danger. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 24, 2022