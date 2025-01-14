Breaking: Tulip Siddiq resigns as City minister

Tulip Siddiq has resigned her role as City minister, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Hampstead and Highgate MP has quit her role as a Treasury minister after allegations emerged about properties linked to her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh.

She has been replaced as economic secretary to the Treasury by Emma Reynolds, who will take over Siddiq’s former brief including responsibility for “financial sanctions and countering economic crime, money laundering and illicit finance”.

Siddiq had referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, who has now told the Prime Minister he did not consider her to have breached the ministerial code.

But writing to Sir Keir Starmer, Siddiq said: “It is clear that continuing in my role as economic secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of the government.

“My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour government and the programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon. I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position.”

She said she would “continue to support” Sir Keir’s government “in any way I can from the backbenches”.

Torsten Bell has also been appointed a parliamentary secretary in the Treasury.

