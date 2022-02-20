The Queen has ‘mild’ symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19.

Buckingham palace has announced Britain’s monarch has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms.”

In a statement, the palace said that Queen Elizabeth II expects to carry on with “light duties” at Windsor this week.

It is believed that the Queen, 95, came into contact with Prince Charles, 73, just days before he contracted coronavirus for the second time. A number of staff at Windsor Castle have also contracted coronavirus, Sky News first reported.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The news comes weeks after the Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne and became Britain’s longest reigning monarch. The health of Britain’s Queen, who has reportedly been triple vaccinated, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October and was advised by her doctors to rest, missing the Remembrance Sunday service for the sixth time in her reign.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles’ wife, tested positive for coronavirus last week, shortly after her husband.

Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, is expected to be in charge of medical care.

