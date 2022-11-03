Sainsbury’s profits dip as supermarket giant battles to keep prices low

Sainsbury’s has revealed a dip in profits as the supermarket group swallowed some of the impact of rising costs.

The company, which also owns Argos, said underlying pre-tax profit declined by 8% to £340 million over the half-year to September 17, compared with the same period last year.

It came as the retailer also revealed that sales moved higher over the period as it was buoyed by a stronger second quarter.

It previously warned its profits would be dented by its investment in prices and wages.

The retailer stuck to its full year guidance for underlying pre-tax profit of between £630 and £690m.

Shoppers were “wanting to spread out the cost of Christmas,” Sainsbury’s boss Simon Roberts told CityA.M.

Ahead of a festive period when consumers will be trying to tighten their belts, customers had been “buying little and often” and shopping earlier, he said.

Customers had also been putting fewer items in their baskets and switching to own brand products, Roberts told reporters.

Analysts warned the supermarket’s middle market position meant it would not benefit from Brits shunning restaurants in favour of cooking more extravagant meals at home.

“They will see some customers trading down from Waitrose and M&S but lose customers to discounter rivals,” Orwa Mohamad, analyst at Third Bridge said.

